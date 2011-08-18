KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 18 Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N) on Thursday said that it was in talks to buy software firm Autonomy AUTN.L and may spin off of its Personal Systems Group, confirming earlier reports.
HP also said it will discontinue the WebOS-based TouchPad tablet computer and phones.
The PC business is part of HP's Personal Systems Group, which pulls in about $41 billion in annual revenue for the company.
HP's low-margin, high-volume PC business was seen as a spinoff candidate, given intense competition and a slide in consumer PC demand.
Bloomberg first reported the news. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta. Editing by Robert MacMillan)
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.