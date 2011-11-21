SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) on Monday reported quarterly revenue slightly better than Wall Street estimates.

The world's largest technology company by sales said non-GAAP net revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter inched up 1 percent to $32.3 billion. Analysts had predicted revenue of $32.05 billion on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gary Hill)