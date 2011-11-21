BRIEF-Timken reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31
* Timken reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, provides 2017 outlook
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) on Monday reported quarterly revenue slightly better than Wall Street estimates.
The world's largest technology company by sales said non-GAAP net revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter inched up 1 percent to $32.3 billion. Analysts had predicted revenue of $32.05 billion on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Timken reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, provides 2017 outlook
* State Street Corporation reports 6.23 percent passive stake in Chevron Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2kS9T5n) Further company coverage:
* State Street Corp reports 5.28 percent passive stake in Cimarex Energy as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kS0R8o) Further company coverage: