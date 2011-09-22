* Board not preparing major strategy changes - source
* Lane moves to executive chairman from non-executive role
* Appointments effective immediately
(Adds analyst's comments, details from conference call)
By Poornima Gupta and Peter Henderson
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 22 Hewlett-Packard Co
(HPQ.N) named former eBay Inc (EBAY.O) Chief Executive Meg
Whitman its president and CEO, replacing the harshly criticized
Leo Apotheker in a bid to restore investor confidence in the
U.S. technology company.
The decision was made without a formal CEO search and piled
renewed criticism on the board, which Wall Street has been
blamed -- at least in part -- for the storied Silicon Valley's
recent missteps.
Whitman, an Internet retail expert with a mixed track
record, is not an obvious choice to revive HP, analysts said.
The failed California gubernatorial candidate transformed eBay
from a few dozen employees in 1998 into a global Internet
retail powerhouse, but the final years of her reign were marked
by sputtering growth, intensifying Wall Street criticism and a
string of unwise acquisitions, including of Skype.
While her elevation surprised many with its seeming
hastiness -- for the second time, internal candidates such as
enterprise chief David Donatelli were passed over --
Apotheker's ejection had been a matter of time.
He becomes the third straight HP CEO shown the door.
"Some might be saying maybe Meg Whitman isn't the right
person, either. She's not a hardware person," said Auriga
analyst Kevin Hunt. But HP "just needs someone to set the
direction."
Analysts had speculated that Apotheker's departure might
presage a backtracking on major decisions taken during his
11-month term. But HP reassured investors on a conference call
on Thursday that the board was not changing strategy again.
Whitman said HP remained committed to completing a review
of its PC division before the year ends, and expected to close
the pricey $12 billion acquisition of British software maker
Autonomy Corp Plc AUTN.L as planned.
HP's shares closed down 4.8 percent at $22.80, wiping out
much of Wednesday's 6.6 percent gain.
"We would view any decision not to conduct a comprehensive
search of internal and external candidates for a permanent CEO
role as unsatisfactory and unnecessarily hasty," Sanford
Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi, who has been openly critical
of HP's board, wrote in a note earlier on Thursday.
HP Chairman Ray Lane dismissed such concerns. He said the
board chose Whitman after serious consideration and that her
strong communication and operational execution skills made her
the best candidate.
QUESTIONS?
In less than a year on the job, Apotheker, formerly SAP AG
(SAPG.DE) CEO, slashed HP's forecasts for three straight
quarters and struggled to reverse a 50 percent plunge in the
share price.
The storied Silicon Valley computer maker is fighting to
restore its crumbling credibility. Whitman has to galvanize
growth at a company that gets more than a third of its revenue
from a slowing European economy, and is struggling to offset
sliding PC revenue with services and software.
"We are at a critical moment and we need renewed leadership
to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of
the market opportunities ahead," said Lane, who moved from
non-executive chairman to executive chairman on Thursday.
Whitman's record at eBay came under scrutiny during her
failed campaign for California's governorship. Analysts
question whether her stewardship of eBay prepared her to steer
a sprawling enterprise and computer giant.
The billionaire is credited with catapulting eBay into the
upper echelons of a then-nascent e-commerce arena, and taking
it public. But critics note she pushed hard to acquire Internet
telephony service Skype, beginning a long and ultimately
fruitless attempt to wring value from it. EBay eventually
unloaded it, and it ended up with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).
Her successor, John Donahoe, spent years engineering a
turnaround and trying to rekindle stalled growth.
"While we believe she has proven to be a very capable
manager helping grow eBay from a start-up into one of the
largest Internet companies, we think an ideal candidate for HP
should have extensive experience in the enterprise market,"
Stern Agee analyst Shaw Wu said in a client note.
Better choices would include HP enterprise chief Dave
Donatelli and PC head Todd Bradley, two names that had also
made the rounds in Silicon Valley for the top job after Mark
Hurd's ouster in August 2010, he added.
On a more personal level, opponents and media on the
campaign trail last year raised questions about Whitman's
fierce temper and imperious manner with employees, and even
about her integrity after it emerged that the wealthy former
CEO had employed an illegal alien maid.
(Writing by Edwin Chan; Editing by Gunna Dickson, Gerald E.
McCormick and Richard Chang)