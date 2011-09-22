* Whitman on verge of being named CEO-sources
* Board not preparing major strategy changes-source
Sept 22 Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) is on the
verge of naming former eBay (EBAY.O) Chief Executive Meg
Whitman its new CEO, replacing Leo Apotheker at the helm of the
largest U.S. technology company, two sources told Reuters on
Thursday.
The company is preparing to announce the decision, which
would make Whitman full CEO, not serving in an interim
capacity, after markets close. One of the sources said that the
board was not preparing to make changes to its strategy.
Tech blog AllThingsD first reported that Whitman was poised
to be named CEO, citing multiple sources. HP's board has not
formally voted on Whitman's appointment as CEO, the two sources
told Reuters.
HP's board convened Wednesday to consider ousting current
Chief Executive Officer Apotheker after less than a year on the
job, a source familiar with the matter has said.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta and Peter Henderson; Editing by
Maureen Bavdek)