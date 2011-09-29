(Corrects that shares up 2.5 percent, not down, final
paragraph)
* Apotheker's exit package worth $10 million or more
* Whitman gets $1 a year
Sept 29 Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N) will pay
ousted CEO Leo Apotheker nearly $10 million in severance and
bonuses and let him keep 156,000 restricted shares, a hefty
payout for an 11-month term that saw HP's share price dive 45
percent.
In contrast, HP will pay new CEO Meg Whitman a base salary
of just $1 per year. She, however, has the option to buy 1.9
million of the company's shares and is eligible for a
performance bonus of $2.4 million in 2012, the company said in
a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Apotheker -- fired this month after repeatedly slashing
sales forecasts and angering investors with a pricey
acquisition of Autonomy AUTN.L -- gets a $7.2 million
severance payout and also a $2.4 million annual bonus under the
company's 2005 "pay-for-results plan".
In addition, he will be reimbursed for relocating to France
or Belgium, and compensated for any losses on the sale of his
residence in California.
Whitman joins a club of high-profile CEOs who have drawn
the dollar-a-year salary, which include Apple's (AAPL.O) Steve
Jobs, Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) founder Jerry Yang and Google (GOOG.O)
executives Larry Page, Eric Schmidt and Sergey Brin.
HP's shares closed up 2.5 percent at $23.78 on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore, editing by
Bernard Orr)