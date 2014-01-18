Jan 17 Hewlett-Packard Co said on Friday
it has made decisions on how to address shareholders' securities
fraud claims over its $8.8 billion writedown for its purchase of
British software company Autonomy Plc, but wants six more weeks
to decide what legal course to pursue.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco had on
Sept. 6 given Hewlett-Packard until Friday to vote on
recommendations by a committee of independent directors.
The committee was to advise whether the Palo Alto,
California-based personal computer and printer company should
try to have claims against various officers and directors
dismissed, or join the claims in a bid to recoup its losses.
In a Friday court filing, Hewlett-Packard said its board has
reviewed the recommendations and "made decisions with respect to
the actions that it deems to be in the best interests of the
company and its shareholders."
It nonetheless said it has agreed with the plaintiffs'
lawyers to keep the lawsuit on hold until Feb. 28, and discuss
the board's recommendations with them between Feb. 18 and 20.
Joseph Cotchett, a lawyer representing shareholders, was not
immediately available for comment.
Hewlett-Packard has claimed it was itself a victim for
having paid $11.1 billion to buy Autonomy in 2011.
It took the writedown in November 2012, accusing Autonomy
officials including former Chief Executive Mike Lynch of
accounting fraud. Lynch has denied the allegations.
Fallout from the purchase included the departure of three
Hewlett-Packard directors, including Chairman Ray Lane, and
criminal and civil probes by authorities in the United States
and United Kingdom.
In November, Breyer said shareholders could pursue a
separate lawsuit accusing Hewlett-Packard and CEO Meg Whitman of
failing to reveal soon enough in 2012 that the company may have
overpaid for Autonomy or suspected fraud.
Breyer in that case also dismissed claims against Whitman's
predecessor Leo Apotheker, who engineered the Autonomy purchase.
The case is In re: Hewlett-Packard Co Shareholder Derivative
Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 12-06003.