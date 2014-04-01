March 31 Hewlett-Packard Co agreed to
pay $57 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the personal
computer maker's former management of defrauding shareholders by
abandoning a business model it had long touted.
The lawsuit was filed after former Chief Executive Leo
Apotheker shocked investors on Aug. 18, 2011 by announcing plans
to refocus the company on business services and products.
He also revealed plans to scrap WebOS, whose rights HP had
obtained when it bought Palm Inc in 2010; pay $11.1 billion for
British software company Autonomy Plc; and possibly spin off
HP's personal computer business. The company also halted sales
of the TouchPad, after just seven weeks on the market.
"HP has reached a mutually acceptable resolution through a
mediated settlement," said Sarah Pompei, an HP spokeswoman.
According to the proposed settlement, HP will deposit $57
million into an interest-bearing escrow account within 20 days
of getting an approval by U.S. District Judge Andrew Guilford in
Santa Ana, California.
The lead plaintiffs include the Arkansas Teacher Retirement
System; the Labourers' Pension Fund of Central and Eastern
Canada in Oakville, Ontario; the LIUNA National Pension Fund and
LIUNA Staff & Affiliates Pension Fund in Washington, D.C.; and
Union Asset Management Holding AG in Frankfurt, Germany.
"We are very happy with the settlement and are glad to have
achieved this recovery for the affected HP shareholders," said
Jonathan Gardner, co-lead counsel for the class.
In the midst of a multi-year turnaround effort intended to
revive growth, HP is trying to reduce its reliance on personal
computers and move toward computing equipment and networking
gear for enterprises.
The case is Gammel et al v. Hewlett-Packard Co et al, U.S.
District Court, Central District of California, No. 11-01404.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)