SAN FRANCISCO May 23 Hewlett Packard Co outlined a plan on Wednesday to lay off roughly 27,000 employees or about 8 percent of its workforce, generating annual savings of $3 billion to $3.5 billion as it exits fiscal 2014.

The world's No. 1 personal computer maker said in a statement most of those savings would be reinvested into the company. (Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Editing by Bernard Orr)