SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Hewlett Packard now plans
to layoff 29,000 employees, increasing the total number of job
cuts by 2,000 over the next two years as it tries to kickstart
growth.
HP, which will cut jobs through a combination of involuntary
cuts and early retirement offers, expects to take charges of
about $3.3 billion through the end of HP's 2014 fiscal year for
the workforce reductions, it said in a regulatory filing on
Monday.
The company also expects to take another $400 million in
charges relating to data centers and real estate consolidation.
The world's No. 1 personal computer maker, which employs
more than 300,000 people globally, has begun a multi-year
restructuring aimed at focusing the sprawling company on
services targeted at corporations.
Chief Executive Meg Whitman, who took the top job last
September, is trying to move the company past the internal
upheaval that marked 2011, including the departure of two
previous chief executives.
HP will likely have cut 11,500 jobs by end of fiscal 2012,
the company has said.