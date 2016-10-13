UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 30
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.44 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Corrects last graph to "by $3 billion" from "to $3 billion")
Oct 13 HP Inc, the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, said it expects to cut about 3000 to 4000 jobs over the next three years.
The company now expects adjusted profit for fiscal 2017 to be $1.55-$1.65 per share. Analysts on an average had expected $1.61 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
HP also said it is increasing its share repurchase program by $3 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* C-Rad and MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded agreement to supply SIGRT solution
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc