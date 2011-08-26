by Michelle Sierra

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (LPC) - Hewlett-Packard Co announced two weeks ago it was acquiring Autonomy for $10 billion. Backing the transaction was a $8.3 billion 364-day bridge loan solely underwritten by Barclays Capital.

The size and timing of the financing speaks of the strength and openness of the US investment-grade loan market for the right name despite the current uncertain times. It also underscores the importance of the right relationship when it comes to M&A situations.

Despite the recent turmoil in the markets, acquisition financing has remained stable and wide open. Even following the US downgrade by Standard & Poor's and the deepening of the European banks' funding crisis, pricing of US investment-grade credits continued to tighten with no apparent end in sight.

However, risk concerns have started to build in bankers' minds that the historic resilience of the investment-grade market may falter with its subsequent effect on M&A activity and pricing of high-grade credits.

Especially after some European banks in the last two weeks faced difficulties while joining the syndicates of recent acquisition financings for SAB Miller in Europe and Express Scripts in the US.

But such concerns did not stop HP (HPQ.N) from announcing its deal. The company seemed to know that for the right name, the acquisition financing markets are wide open and banks are willing to underwrite hefty commitments in a heartbeat.

Especially when the transaction meets all concerns: a good quality issuer with strong banking relationships and effortless access to the capital market.

LONG-LASTING RAPPORT

The timing and size of the bridge loan also speaks to Barclays' capabilities as a global lending powerhouse. Only a few banks could have undertaken such a large commitment on their own. Barclays is also HP's M&A advisor for the transaction together with independent financial advisory firm Perella Weinberg Partners.

Barclays' (BARC.L) lending relationship with HP goes back prior to the Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital combination. In 2008, Lehman, together with JP Morgan, advised HP on the $13.3 billion purchase of Electronic Data Systems (EDS).

HP's acquisition of EDS was the largest M&A deal in the IT sector since 2006 when a Blackstone Group-led consortium of private equity firms acquired Freescale Semiconductor for $17.6 billion. EDS was also HP's largest acquisition since its $18.7 billion purchase of computer maker Compaq in 2001.

Barclays is also a bank lender to HP. The computer systems manufacturer tapped the loan market in March for a $4.5 billion four-year revolving credit facility via lead arrangers Citigroup, JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and Royal Bank of Scotland. Barclays was one of the participants in the credit.

Barclays had also successfully worked with HP on the bond side, which may have led the buyer to believe that retaining the bank to lead the bridge loan would guaranty a smooth transition to the capital markets at a given time. In September 2010, HP issued $3 billion of senior notes at historically low rates.

Headquartered in the UK, Barclays' understanding of the UK's takeover law and nuances also may have played a part in the company's choice when planning to take over a company based in Cambridge, UK.

FURTHER DETAILS

Just like with other acquisition situations, the loans are expected to be syndicated in the country of incorporation of the buyer. Bankers anticipate the deal will be syndicated among relationship lenders. Pricing details have emerged on HP's roughly $8.3 billion (5 billion pound) 364-day bridge loan, according to a company filing. Pricing is on a grid tied to ratings. It opens at 75 basis points over Libor at current ratings of A/A2.

Pricing is as follows: For ratings of A/A2 or higher, the spread is 0.75%; at ratings of A/A3 or A-/A2, the spread is 1%; at ratings of A-/A3, the spread is 1.25%; at ratings below A-/A3, the spread is 1.5%. The loan also includes customary duration and commitment fees.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Michelle Sierra; Tel: 1-646-223-8592)