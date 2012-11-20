Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
LONDON Nov 20 Mike Lynch, the former chief executive of Autonomy, on Tuesday "flatly rejected" allegations made by the company's new owner Hewlett Packard regarding "serious accounting improprieties".
In a brief statement released to Reuters, a spokeswoman said the former management of Autonomy denied the allegations.
"The former management team of Autonomy was shocked to see this statement today, and flatly rejects these allegations, which are false," she said.
"HP's due diligence review was intensive, overseen on behalf of HP by KPMG, Barclays and Perella Weinberg. HP's senior management has also been closely involved with running Autonomy for the past year."
HP said on Tuesday it was taking an $8.8 billion charge related to its acquisition of software firm Autonomy, citing the accounting improprieties.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.