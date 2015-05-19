UPDATE 1-Nokia says controls 88 pct of all Comptel shares, continues offer
March 30 Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Thursday announced preliminary results of its tender offer for Finnish telecom software company Comptel .
BEIJING May 19 Hewlett-Packard Co has agreed to sell a controlling 51 percent stake in its China-based H3C computing unit to Tsinghua Unigroup, a spokesperson for the Chinese private equity fund's parent company said on Tuesday.
Li Zhongxiang, a spokesman for Tsinghua Holdings, which controls Tsinghua Unigroup, did not disclose the value of the deal but said he expected it to be "successfully completed in the coming days".
A person familiar with the deal said the two sides would make an announcement on Thursday. A Hewlett-Packard spokeswoman in Singapore said she could not immediately comment on the deal. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Softbank to sell Electric Imp's IoT development kits to accelerate IoT product development in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: