BOSTON Feb 12 Hewlett-Packard Co will
become the largest company to hold an online-only annual
shareholder meeting this March, joining a trend toward virtual
conferences that some activists worry keeps CEOs off the
hotseat.
The Silicon Valley technology giant announced in a Feb. 2
securities filing that its March 18 shareholder meeting will be
online only, a move that follows in the footsteps of dozens of
other companies including Sprint Corp and Martha Stewart
Living Omnimedia Inc.
HP spokeswoman Sarah Pompei said the new format is cheaper,
and will allow for "increased stockholder attendance and
participation." She added that shareholders would be able to
send in questions ahead of time via the web.
But the move also means that HP's CEO Meg Whitman - the
Republican nominee to be California's governor in 2010 - will
not have to appear in person when shareholders likely ask her
about the company's planned split later this year, or grill her
for details of the company's blueprint for growth.
John Chevedden, a private shareholder activist who has a
proposal scheduled to be voted on at the HP meeting, said an
in-person event would help shareholders judge Whitman and other
executives.
"It's that live interaction you need to see how can she
think on her feet, and does her plan stand up?" Chevedden said.
Virtual shareholder meetings have been gaining traction in
recent years, but still represent just a tiny fraction of the
corporate universe. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, the main
provider of systems for the online webcasts, said it had helped
stage 53 online-only meetings last year, up from 35 in 2013 and
27 in 2012.
Broadridge also hosts "hybrid" annual meetings that combine
the webcasts with traditional gatherings. The hybrid format is
preferred by many activists, large pension funds and asset
managers, because they feature CEOs facing shareholders in
person, while also expanding to the virtual audience.
"Our preference is for a hybrid meeting. But the technology
is moving, so it's something we're watching," Philip Larrieu, an
investment officer at the California State Teachers' Retirement
System, or CalSTRS, said. He said the pension system will
closely watch HP's online-only meeting.
Online-only meetings have drawn heavy criticism from
shareholder activists since a glitch-filled event staged by
Broadridge for security firm Symantec Corp in 2010. Broadridge
says it has since worked with CalSTRS and others to improve the
webcasts.
