SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N)
launched a new desktop on Monday, days after the technology
company revealed plans to spin off or sell its personal
computer unit.
HP billed the new computer -- the HP Compaq 8200 Elite
All-in-One Business Desktop -- as the "first all-in-one PC"
aimed at corporate and public sector customers.
The California company said on Thursday that it might spin
off the world's largest PC business -- part of a wrenching
series of moves away from the consumer market, including
killing its new tablet. [ID:nN1E77H1JI]
HP has has been struggling in the PC market -- a low-margin
but high revenue business -- as niftier gadgets like Apple
Inc's (AAPL.O) iPad have lured away consumers.
Shares of HP, which fell 20 percent on Friday, were up 4.2
percent at $24.59 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock
Exchange in a market that was broadly up.
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)