By Poornima Gupta
| SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 26 Hewlett-Packard Co
told a judge on Tuesday that Oracle Corp should
be ordered to make its software available on HP's Itanium-based
servers for as long as HP sells them.
Lawyers for HP and Oracle presented closing arguments in a
California state court for the first phase in a bitter lawsuit
between the two tech giants. HP attorney Jeffrey Thomas said
Oracle was contractually obligated to support Itanium, but
Oracle lawyer Dan Wall disagreed.
"HP is using litigation to try to get a contract that HP
doesn't have," Wall said.
Oracle decided to stop developing software for use with
Itanium last year, saying Intel made it clear that the
chip was nearing the end of its life and was shifting its focus
to its x86 microprocessor.
But HP said it had an agreement with Oracle that support for
Itanium would continue, without which the equipment using the
chip would become obsolete. HP said that commitment was affirmed
when it settled a lawsuit over Oracle's hiring of ousted HP
chief executive Mark Hurd.
HP seeks up to $4 billion in damages.
Instead of a jury, Santa Clara Superior Court Judge James
Kleinberg will decide the first phase of the trial -- namely,
whether there is a contract between HP and Oracle, and its
terms. If Kleinberg decides in HP's favor, then a jury will
decide whether Oracle violated the contract, and damages.
In May, Kleinberg compared the case to a divorce, saying
"this case appears to be the end of a marriage" between the
technology giants.
HP's Thomas on Tuesday said emails from Oracle general
counsel Dorian Daley support HP's view of the Hurd agreement.
"The negotiations are consistent with HP's interpretation
and cannot be squared with Oracle's," Thomas said.
However, Wall said Oracle specifically rejected HP's effort
to expand the Hurd settlement to include business commitments
like porting.
"We have not one statement by one Oracle employee that yes,
we promised to port our future software to HP," Wall said.
Kleinberg indicated he would not rule before mid-July.
The case in the Superior Court of the State of California,
County of Santa Clara is Hewlett-Packard Company v. Oracle
Corporation, No. 11-CV-203163.
(Reporting By Poornima Gupta; Writing by Dan Levine, editing by
Bernard Orr)