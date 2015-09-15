Sept 15 Hewlett-Packard Co said it
expects to cut 25,000 to 30,000 jobs as part of its
restructuring and cost-saving efforts at it enterprise services
business.
HP is splitting into two listed companies later this year,
separating its computer and printer businesses from its
faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.
The expected job cuts will result in a charge of about $2.7
billion, beginning in the fourth quarter, HP said in a statement
on Tuesday.
