Sept 15 Hewlett-Packard Co said it expects to cut 25,000 to 30,000 jobs as part of its restructuring and cost-saving efforts at it enterprise services business.

HP is splitting into two listed companies later this year, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.

The expected job cuts will result in a charge of about $2.7 billion, beginning in the fourth quarter, HP said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)