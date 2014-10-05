BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
* Diebold Nixdorf planning to divest legacy Diebold business in the UK
Oct 5 Hewlett-Packard Co plans to break in two, separating its computer and printer businesses from its corporate hardware and services operations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The company plans to announce the move as early as Monday, the Journal said in a report on its web site that cited people familiar with the matter. The division would be made through a tax-free distribution of shares to stockholders next year, according to the report. (Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says has decided that Diebold Nixdorf must sell one of its UK cashpoint businesses to preserve competition
LONDON, March 16 The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.