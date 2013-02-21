By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 21 Hewlett-Packard Co's
quarterly revenue and forecasts beat Wall Street
expectations as it continued to cut costs under CEO Meg
Whitman's turnaround plan, sending the No. 1 personal computer
maker's shares up over 5 percent.
Whitman, who took the helm over a year ago after a failed
bid to become governor of California, has launched a years-long
turnaround to recapture some of the Silicon Valley icon's former
growth trajectory.
She said on Thursday the company's efforts were gaining
traction but "there's still a lot of work to do to generate the
kind of growth we want to see."
HP reported that fiscal first-quarter revenue shrank 6
percent to $28.4 billion in a flat to shrinking personal
computing market, but it beat the $27.8 billion Wall Street
analysts had expected on average.
Net income fell 16 percent to $1.23 billion, or 63 cents a
share, from $1.47 billion, or 73 cents a share, a year earlier.
HP is struggling to shore up its credibility on Wall Street
while battling shrinking margins in an increasingly cut-throat
PC market and cautious corporate IT spending. Like Dell Inc
, HP is also struggling to sustain sales growth as
smartphones and tablets surge in popularity.
Underscoring the severity of the industry's woes, Dell on
Tuesday reported a 31 percent drop in profit as sales fell in
virtually every major business division. CEO Whitman in October
had warned of a tough 2013, with earnings set to decline
steeply.
REVENUE DOWN ACROSS BUSINESS LINES
Revenue declined across all of HP's main business divisions.
Networking was the sole bright spot, with sales rising 4 percent
during the quarter.
Sales in the personal systems division, which includes PCs,
slid 8 percent to $8.2 billion, while printing revenue fell 5
percent to $5.92 billion.
HP estimated fiscal second quarter earnings per share of 80
to 82 cents, higher than the average Wall Street forecast of 77
cents.
HP has suffered years of turbulence. Whitman became HP's
third CEO in as many years after Leo Apotheker's abrupt
dismissal. She is trying to revitalize the former industry icon
via layoffs, cost cutting, and expansion into areas with
longer-term potential such as enterprise computing services.
HP is laying off 29,000 employees over the next two years
and has written off $10.8 billion mostly related to the
writedown of its EDS services business. About 15,300 employees
have left HP so far and the company is on track with its job
cuts plan, HP Chief Financial Officer Cathie Lesjak said in an
interview.
HP has lost more than two-thirds of its market value since
2010, when its capitalization topped out at about $104.5
billion. The company is now valued at about $32 billion.
Since Whitman took the helm in September 2011, the stock has
fallen about 25 percent. On Thursday HP shares rose 5 percent,
from a close of $17.10 on Nasdaq, in after-market trade.