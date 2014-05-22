(Adds CEO and CFO's comments, byline)
By Edwin Chan
SAN FRANCISCO May 22 Hewlett-Packard Co
plans to cut as many as 16,000 more jobs in a major ramp-up of
CEO Meg Whitman's years-long effort to turn around the personal
computer maker and relieve pressure on its profit margins.
On Thursday, the company posted a disappointing 1 percent
drop in quarterly revenue, as it struggled to maintain its grip
on the shrinking personal computer market while protecting
profit margins. That marked its 11th consecutive quarterly sales
decline.
Shares in HP closed down 2.3 percent at $31.78, after the
company inadvertently posted the results on its website more
than half an hour before the closing bell.
HP, whose sprawling global operations have more than 250,000
employees, had originally planned to shed 34,000 jobs as part of
its corporate overhaul. On Thursday, it estimated 11,000 to
16,000 more positions needed to go, scattered across different
countries and business areas.
Whitman said HP continues to find areas to streamline across
the company's broad portfolio, which encompasses computing,
networking, storage and software. But research jobs, which are
vital for innovation and long-term growth, will continue to
grow.
HP is looking to cut back more in "areas not central to
customer-facing and innovation agendas," she said in an
interview, rather than areas like research. "That's not what
we're doing here. You need to look at the R&D spending, which is
up."
The Silicon Valley company is trying to reduce its reliance
on PCs and move toward computing equipment and networking gear
for enterprises, part of Whitman's effort to curtail revenue
declines and return the world's No. 1 PC maker to growth.
HP recorded sales of $27.3 billion in its fiscal second
quarter, ended April 30, just shy of the $27.41 billion Wall
Street had expected.
Whitman said China remained a challenging region, though
revenue from that country rose in the quarter. U.S. companies
like International Business Machines Corp and Cisco
Systems Inc have blamed recent lackluster performances
on a backlash against American companies in China, in the wake
of U.S. spying allegations.
On Thursday, HP forecast full-year earnings of $3.63 to
$3.75 a share, compared with Wall Street's estimate for $3.71.
It reported non-GAAP diluted net earnings of 88 cents a
share in the fiscal second quarter, up 1 percent from a year
earlier and about level with what analysts, on average, had
expected.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Richard
Chang)