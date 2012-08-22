SAN FRANCISCO Aug 22 Hewlett-Packard Co reported on Wednesday a loss of $8.85 billion after a massive writedown of the value of its services business, most of which was related to its purchase of EDS.

The world's largest technology company by sales said net revenue in the fiscal third quarter fell to $29.7 billion. The company took a charge of $10.8 billion, mostly related to the writedown of its services business, which it had announced earlier this month.

Analysts, on average, had predicted revenue of $30.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.