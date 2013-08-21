BRIEF-Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 Hewlett-Packard Co posted an 8 percent slide in quarterly revenue as PC sales continued to slide and its enterprise computing business grappled with tepid worldwide IT spending.
The world's largest personal computer maker on Wednesday recorded revenue of $27.2 billion in the fiscal third quarter, from $29.7 billion a year earlier. It missed the $27.3 billion that Wall Street had expected, on average.
* Scotiabank announces Stephen Hart's retirement and appoints Daniel Moore as chief risk officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, March 9 Foreign institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, are studying investments in the U.S. interstate oil and gas pipeline network as a way to obtain recurring returns in a low interest-rate environment.
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comments from former CPPIB CEO Mark Wiseman)