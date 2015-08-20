Aug 20 Hewlett-Packard Co reported an 8.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak PC sales and lower demand from corporate customers for its services.

The world's No. 2 PC maker's net income fell to $854 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended July 31, from $985 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $25.3 billion from $27.6 billion.

HP is in the process of splitting into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and service operations. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)