UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 20 Hewlett-Packard Co reported an 8.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by weak PC sales and lower demand from corporate customers for its services.
The world's No. 2 PC maker's net income fell to $854 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended July 31, from $985 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $25.3 billion from $27.6 billion.
HP is in the process of splitting into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and service operations. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
TOKYO, March 31 Japanese stocks dropped to more than seven-week closing lows on Friday in choppy trade as investors locked in gains on the last trading day of the fiscal year, led by selling in futures and bellwether stocks such as exporters.