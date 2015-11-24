* HP Inc sees 1st-qtr adj EPS $0.33-$0.38/shr vs est
$0.42/shr
* HP Inc cuts FY 2016 adj profit to $1.59-$1.69 per share
* HP Inc's shares down 6.2 pct in extended trading
* HPE's shares up 2.4 percent
(Adds executive comment, details, background; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan
Nov 24 HP Inc, which houses former
Hewlett-Packard Co's legacy printer and PC business, forecast
adjusted profit for the first quarter below market expectations
as it struggles with weak sales of PCs and printers.
However, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, which is
headed by Meg Whitman and holds the corporate hardware and
services businesses, maintained its adjusted profit forecast for
the year.
HP Inc's shares were down 7.1 percent in extended trading on
Tuesday, while HPE's shares were up 2.3 percent.
"Looking ahead, we expect the PC market to remain challenged
for more quarters to come," HP Inc's Chief Executive Dion
Weisler said on a conference call with analyst.
PC sales have been falling sharply worldwide and the recent
launch of Windows 10 has so far failed to reboot the industry.
Revenue in HP's personal computer and printer businesses
fell about 14 percent in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31,
pushing Hewlett-Packard Co's overall revenue down for the fifth
straight quarter.
The results are the last for Hewlett-Packard Co, the tech
pioneer that split into two separate companies this month,
before HP Inc and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co start to
report separately.
The 76-year-old company has struggled in recent years to
keep up with newer technologies and trends, such as the shift by
consumers to smartphones and tablets and by businesses to the
Internet to store and manage large amounts of data.
HP Inc forecast adjusted profit of 33-38 cents per share for
the quarter ending January, missing analysts' average estimate
of 42 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also cut its 2016 adjusted profit forecast to
$1.59-$1.69 per share from $1.67-$1.77 per share.
Hewlett-Packard Co's revenue from enterprise services
division fell 9 percent, while revenue from its enterprise group
rose 2 percent.
Overall, revenue at Hewlett-Packard Co fell 9.5 percent to
$25.71 billion.
Net income fell to $1.32 billion from $1.33 billion a year
earlier. But on a per share basis, profit rose to 73 cents per
share from 70 cents, based on fewer shares outstanding.
Up to Tuesday's close of $13.69, HPE shares had fallen 7
percent since their market debut on Nov. 2.
In contrast, HP Inc's shares, which closed at $14.64, had
risen about 20 percent.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)