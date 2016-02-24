Feb 24 HP Inc, which houses former Hewlett-Packard Co's legacy hardware business, reported an about 12 percent drop in quarterly revenue, as it struggles with weak demand for PCs and printers.

The company's earnings from continuing operations fell to $650 million, or 36 cents per share, from $770 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $12.25 billion from $13.86 billion.

This is HP Inc's first separate quarterly results since the company split off from Hewlett-Packard Co.

The other company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, is scheduled to report on March 3. (Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)