May 25 HP Inc, which houses the former
Hewlett-Packard Co's legacy hardware business, reported an about
11 percent drop in quarterly revenue as it struggles with weak
demand for personal computers and printers.
HP's earnings from continuing operations fell to $660
million, or 38 cents per share, in the second quarter ended
April 30, from $733 million, or 40 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The company's revenue fell to $11.59 billion from $12.98
billion.
This is HP Inc's second quarterly results since the company
split-off from Hewlett-Packard Co.
The other company, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co,
announced on Tuesday that it would be spinning off and merging
its struggling IT services business with Computer Sciences Corp
.
