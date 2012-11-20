Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Nov 20 Hewlett-Packard Co's quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations as the company's share of the personal computer market shrank and sales of its printers declined.
The Silicon Valley technology company, which is in the midst of a multi-year turnaround plan, said net revenue fell 6.7 percent to $29.96 billion for the quarter ended Oct. 31 from $32.12 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $30.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.