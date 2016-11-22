Nov 22 HP Inc, the legacy printer and PC business of the former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales of its notebooks.

Net earnings fell to $492 million, or 28 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 31, from $1.32 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's net revenue rose to $12.51 billion from $12.27 billion. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)