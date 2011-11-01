* HP launches program to build low-power servers
* Partners include ARM, AMD
* Could threaten Intel's dominance
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N)
unveiled plans to develop extremely low-energy servers,
partnering with companies including chip designers ARM Holdings
Plc ARM.L and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N in a move
that could threaten the dominance of Intel Corp (INTC.O).
Explosive growth in data centers that drive the Internet is
taking up increasing amounts of electricity and tech companies
are looking for ways to make servers more efficient and trim
their energy bills.
Energy-efficient chips made using ARM technology are widely
used in tablets and smartphones and ARM executives have said
they want to make them popular for personal computers and
corporate servers too.
The British chip designer last week unveiled its first
64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach into
enterprise applications such as servers currently dominated by
Intel.
As well as chip designers, HP's program will include
storage, networking and software companies.
Intel's chips are used in 80 percent of the world's
personal computers and servers and, while they are more
powerful than ARM-based chips, they also use much more
electricity.
Santa Clara, California-based Intel is rushing to use its
lead in high-tech manufacturing to make its processors more
energy efficient.
Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), another semiconductor company, said
in January it was developing processors for PCs, servers and
supercomputers based on ARM's architecture under the title
"Project Denver."
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; and Andre Grenon)