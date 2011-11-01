* HP launches program to build low-power servers
* Partners include ARM, AMD
* Could threaten Intel's dominance
(Adds details on new server technology)
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 1 Hewlett Packard Co (HPQ.N)
unveiled plans to develop extremely low-energy servers,
partnering with companies such as chip designers ARM Holdings
Plc ARM.L and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.N in a move
that could threaten the dominance of Intel Corp (INTC.O).
Explosive growth in data centers that drive the Internet is
taking up increasing amounts of electricity and tech companies
are looking for ways to make servers more efficient and trim
their energy bills.
HP, at an event at its research center in Palo Alto, said
the effort, dubbed "Project Moonshot," aimed to find an
alternative to the massive computing infrastructure needed to
support the Web and billions of mobile devices.
The Silicon Valley giant is working with Austin-based
start-up chipmaker Calxeda -- which uses the ARM technology in
its microprocessors -- to create servers aimed at companies
running large-scale remote computing operations such as Twitter
and Facebook. ARM is an investor in Calxeda.
The new servers will significantly reduce both power and
space requirements, Paul Santeler, vice president of HP's
Hyperscale business within its server division said.
HP's first Calxeda-based pilot server platforms will be
available in the first half of next year, Santeler said, but
did not reveal when HP expects to sell the production version.
Energy-efficient chips made using ARM technology are widely
used in tablets and smartphones and ARM executives have said
they want to make them popular for personal computers and
corporate servers too.
British chip designer ARM last week unveiled its first
64-bit architecture, which it said would expand its reach into
enterprise applications such as servers currently dominated by
Intel.
As well as chip designers, HP's program will include
storage, networking and software companies.
Along with Calxeda, HP is also developing other servers
using Intel's Atom processor.
Intel's chips are used in 80 percent of the world's
personal computers and servers and, while they are more
powerful than ARM-based chips, they also use much more
electricity.
Santa Clara, California-based Intel is rushing to use its
lead in high-tech manufacturing to make its processors more
energy efficient.
Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O), another semiconductor company, said
in January it was developing processors for PCs, servers and
supercomputers based on ARM's architecture under the title
"Project Denver."
(Reporting by Poornima Gupta; editing by Andre Grenon)