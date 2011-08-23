LONDON/FRANKFURT Aug 23 European retailers
slashed prices for Hewlett-Packard's TouchPad computers
on Monday and Tuesday after just seven weeks on the shelves, in
the wake of the U.S. company's announcement that it would kill
off the tablet.
In Britain, online stores including Carphone Warehouse
, Dixons and John Lewis were offering the basic,
16 gigabyte model for 89 pounds ($146)on Tuesday, down from
about 349 pounds, and the 32 GB model for 115 pounds.
HP said on Friday it might spin off its personal-computer
business, the world's largest, and would kill its new tablet
while buying British software company Autonomy for as
much as $11.7 billion.
Many retailers ran out of stock as consumers rushed to take
advantage of the bargain-basement stock. Apple's iPad
2, the market leader by some distance, starts at 399 pounds.
"We've pretty much sold out," said a Dixons spokesman.
In continental Europe, bargains were harder to find.
Germany's MediaMarkt, part of Metro AG , on Monday
cut its price to 99 euros ($142). A spokeswoman said on Tuesday
she did not know whether they had sold out because each store
controls its own inventory.
Amazon's German store Amazon.de was still showing
them at full price but had none left in stock, while the HP
Deutschland site had no price information and offered no
TouchPads.
The flagship Karstadt department store in the centre of
Frankfurt's shopping district ran out of TouchPads before the
price drop. A sales assistant said they would have stocked up
had they known the price was to be dropped.
In France, Fnac and Amazon.fr had none on offer.
In the United States, HP had already offered $100 discounts
on TouchPads for a limited period a month after launching the
devices, which run on the WebOS system that will now be
discontinued, and retailers began slashing prices on Saturday.
One shopper reported visiting stores from Staples
to Office Depot to Radio Shack on Saturday after
they all started selling TouchPads for under $100, but was
unable to get one.
Best Buy on Tuesday was showing the 16 GB and 32 GB
models for $99.99 and $149.99 respectively on its U.S. online
store but said they were sold out.
($1 = 0.608 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.695 Euros)
