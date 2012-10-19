SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 Hewlett-Packard
plans to end its agreement selling solid-state storage devices
made by Violin Memory, potentially complicating Violin Memory's
plan for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.
HP will wrap up its deal with Violin Memory, one of a
growing number of companies selling high-performance solid-state
drives, to focus on selling storage machines from 3PAR, which it
agreed to buy in 2010 for $2.4 billion, Bloomberg reported,
citing an HP spokeswoman.
HP spokesman Michael Thacker told Reuters: "HP 3PAR is our
strategic platform for solid-state storage." He declined to
comment further.
Violin Memory, which could not be reached for comment, has
been planning a stock listing for over a year.
Retrieving data from flash memory chips is much faster and
more energy efficient than from hard drives, which read data
from spinning metal disks.
While storing data on flash chips is still expensive
compared to hard drives, IT executives see the extra cost as
worthwhile for functions where speed is important -- like
operating social media websites or banking transactions.