SAN FRANCISCO Oct 22 Hewlett-Packard
will honor an agreement to sell solid-state storage devices made
by Violin Memory but has no plan to extend the deal to future
products, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.
On Friday, Bloomberg reported that HP was planning to end
its agreement selling solid-state storage devices made by
Violin, potentially complicating Violin's plan for an initial
public offering.
HP will respect its current agreement with Violin but not
add future products, focusing instead on selling storage
machines from 3PAR, which it had bought for $2.4 billion, the
source told Reuters. An HP spokesman on Friday described 3PAR as
HP's strategic platform for solid-state storage.
Violin Memory, which has been planning a stock market
listing for over a year, said in a statement that its current
relationship with HP remains unchanged.
"The VMA product family (the Violin 3000 and vSHARE
software) continue to be available to customers via HP as per
the announced relationship," the company said.
Violin spokeswoman Suzanne Chan declined to comment
specifically about future plans with HP.
Retrieving data from flash memory chips is much faster and
more energy efficient than from hard drives, which read data
from spinning metal disks.
While storing data on flash chips is still expensive compared
to hard drives, IT executives see the extra cost as worthwhile
for functions where speed is important -- like operating social
media websites or banking transactions.