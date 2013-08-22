NEW YORK Aug 22 Hewlett-Packard Co sees acquisitions as part of the No. 1 PC maker's future and it could do deals up to $1.5 billion, Chief Executive Meg Whitman told cable network CNBC on Thursday.

"We have our eye on a number of areas," the executive said, also noting that the company could do deals in the $100 million to $300 million range. Whitman was speaking the day after HP reported disappointing quarterly results and curtailed its outlook for 2014.