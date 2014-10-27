ZAGREB Oct 27 Croatia's last major state-owned bank, Hrvatska Postanska Banka (HPB), will team up with the biggest local insurer and the state-owned postal company in a drive to increase market share, HPB said on Monday.

HPB controls slightly less than 5 percent of the banking market in the newest European Union member, where more than 90 percent of banks are owned by foreign parents, mostly banks from Austria, Italy, France and Hungary.

"We have decided to expand our business and the scope of financial services through partnership with Croatia Osiguranje (CO) and HP (Hrvatska Posta). A potential is there and we are already preparing joint projects," HPB said in a statement.

The government may try to sell HPB next year after failing to do so a year ago when it rejected an offer by Austria's Erste Bank worth some 100 million euros ($127 million) as too low.

Another option for the government is to find a partner to boost HPB's capital and performance before a sale. HPB is currently in talks with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on a possible deal for strengthening the bank before the sale.

HPB wants to take advantage of HP's nationwide network of some 1,000 offices to increase its retail business. It also wants to get involved in the sale of insurance products through partnership with CO.

The government sold CO last year to local tobacco and tourist group Adris for around 900 million kuna ($149 million).

(1 US dollar = 6.0532 Croatian kuna) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Potter)