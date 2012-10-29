ZAGREB Oct 29 Austrian and Swedish consultancies partnered with local firms have bid to advise Croatia on the sale of its last major bank in state hands, Hrvatska Postanka Banka (HPB).

The finance ministry said on Monday its tender for advisers attracted interest from Austria-based company Confida in a joint venture with firms in Austria and Croatia. The other bid was the second this year from Swedish consultancy Lagerkvist & Partners, teamed up with a local firm in Zagreb, the ministry said without identifying the other companies involved.

"The decision on the adviser will be taken in 45 days," Chief Treasurer Miljenko Ficor told reporters.

The government wants to sell its entire 51.46 percent stake in HPB and ensure a capital boost for the bank. HPB controls some 4 percent of the banking market in Croatia, which is scheduled to join the European Union in July next year.

In an interview with Reuters earlier this month, HPB's Chief Executive, Cedo Maletic, said the bank had improved its market position in the last two years but lacked fresh funds for further expansion.

An earlier tender for sell-off advisers was canceled in August after Lagerkvist complained about the transparency of the tender process.

The sale is expected to be completed next year.

The finance ministry will on Tuesday also open bids for advisers in the sale of the country's biggest insurer, Croatia Osiguranje, where the state owns 80.23 percent and wants to sell up to 50 percent. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hans-Juergen Peters)