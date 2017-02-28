ZAGREB, Feb 28 Hrvatska Postanka Banka
(HPB), Croatia's last major bank majority owned by the state or
state agencies, said on Tuesday:
* Its 2016 net profit reached a record high 180.2 million
kuna ($25.68 million), up 46.2 percent
* HPB's assets at the end of 2016 were up 9.3 percent to
19.4 billion kuna, mostly due to a rise in deposits.
* Its market share rose to 4.9 percent from 4.4 percent a
year earlier
* Capital adequacy slipped to 15.64 from 16.25 percent
* Operating profit rose 19.8 percent to 385.4 million kuna
helped by lower operating costs
($1 = 7.0173 kuna)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Jason Neely)