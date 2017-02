MUMBAI Nov 2 Indian state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.20 million) via a three-year bond sale, a termsheet obtained by Reuters showed.

The bond is secured by way of charge created over fixed assets of the company and is rated AAA by Crisil, as per the document.

The firm has invited bids on Monday and the pay-in for the issue is Nov. 9. ($1 = 53.7600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)