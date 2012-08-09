NEW DELHI Aug 9 India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd's revenue loss on gasoline sales is likely to widen to 3.56 rupees a litre by the next week from 1.36 rupees per litre currently, a company official said.

Earlier on Thursday, the oil refining and marketing firm said its June quarter net loss widened to 92.49 billion rupees from 30.80 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)