UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
MUMBAI Nov 7 India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has not heard from the government about potentially rolling back an increase in petrol prices, its head said on Monday.
It would reduce prices on its own if there was over-recovery on fuel sales, HPCL Chairman S Roy Choudhury said to reporters at a press conference.
The oil refining and marketing firm posted a quarterly loss of 33.6 billion rupees last week and raised gasoline prices by 2.7 percent soon after, in tandem with other state fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp . (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.