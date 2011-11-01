NEW DELHI, Nov 1State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is considering a further increase in petrol prices this fortnight to cut down losses, its director of finance said on Tuesday.

The oil refining and marketing firm, which posted a quarterly loss of 33.6 billion rupees on Tuesday, is in talks with other retailers on the issue, B. Mukherjee told reporters, and said the increase may be as early as this fortnight.

"It may happen. We will see," he said.

State-run Indian oil firms last raised petrol prices by nearly 5 percent in September to ease their subsidy burden, adding to stubbornly high inflation in Asia's third-largest economy. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)