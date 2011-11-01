NEW DELHI, Nov 1State-run Hindustan Petroleum
Corp Ltd is considering a further increase in petrol
prices this fortnight to cut down losses, its director of
finance said on Tuesday.
The oil refining and marketing firm, which posted a
quarterly loss of 33.6 billion rupees on Tuesday, is in talks
with other retailers on the issue, B. Mukherjee told reporters,
and said the increase may be as early as this fortnight.
"It may happen. We will see," he said.
State-run Indian oil firms last raised petrol prices by
nearly 5 percent in September to ease their subsidy burden,
adding to stubbornly high inflation in Asia's third-largest
economy.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)