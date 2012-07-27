MUMBAI, July 27 India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is
planning to raise 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) in a bond
sale, and is currently in talk with bankers, three sources aware
of the plans said on Friday.
The firm is planning to borrow 10 year funds, the sources
said.
Bankers said the firm will issue secured bonds with a 4
percent coupon rate and a premium on maturity. The bonds are
rated "AA-(ind)" by Fitch Ratings India.
The proceeds of the non-convertible debenture will be used
to prepay part of its existing rupee term loans, the sources
said.
HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is a unit of refinery Hindustan Mittal
Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture of state-run Hindustan
Petroleum and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy.
($1 = 55.7550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)