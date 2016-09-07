Sept 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)
is nearing a deal to sell its software division to
British software group Micro Focus International Plc,
according to a person familiar with the matter on Wednesday, as
the company focuses on networking, storage and data centers.
The deal would come after HPE's talks with private equity
firms to sell the unit for between $8 billion and $10 billion. A
deal with Micro Focus is expected to be announced when HPE
releases its latest quarterly earnings later on Wednesday, the
source said.
The source asked not to be identified because the deal is
not yet public. HPE declined to comment, while Micro Focus did
not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sky News first
reported on HPE's deal with Micro Focus.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)