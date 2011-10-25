* Panel says shots would protect males and females
* Cost of vaccine still a concern
(Adds link to story on panel's Hep B vaccine recommendation)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Oct 25 Boys should be routinely
vaccinated against the human papillomavirus or HPV in an effort
to protect them from oral, anal and penile cancers, and to
extend protection of girls from cervical cancer, U.S. vaccine
advisers said on Tuesday.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which
advises the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,
voted unanimously to recommend routine use of Merck & Co's
(MRK.N) Gardasil in 11- and 12-year-old boys to fight the
sexually transmitted virus, with 13 yes votes and one
abstention.
Previously, the CDC had said doctors are free to use the
vaccine in boys but had stopped short of recommending routine
vaccination.
Boys aged 13-21 who have not been vaccinated should be
given a catch-up dose of the vaccine, which is given in a
three-dose series. Men aged 22 through 26 may be vaccinated but
the vaccine is not recommended for routine use, the panel
said.
Currently, the CDC recommends HPV vaccinations made by
Merck and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) (GSK.N) for girls and women
between the ages of 11 and 26.
The prior recommendations were based largely on evidence
that the vaccine protects boys from genital warts, but the new
recommendations reflect several studies showing the vaccine
helps prevent cancers in boys as well, Dr. Anne Schuchat,
director of the National Center for Immunization and
Respiratory Diseases, said in a conference call with
reporters.
The HPV vaccine offers an opportunity to decrease the
burden of HPV in both males and females, Schuchat said.
"In addition to providing a direct benefit to boys, there
is also the potential that the vaccine will reduce the spread
of HPV from males to females," she said.
Schuchat noted that the HPV vaccine currently is not being
as widely used among girls as hoped, and vaccinating boys could
help reduce transmission of HPV to girls.
Besides the HPV shot recommendation, the panel on Tuesday
also recommended Hepatitis B vaccinations for unvaccinated
adults with diabetes who are under the age of 60 and said those
older than 60 "may" get the Hepatitis B vaccine.
POLITICAL CONTROVERSY
During the meeting, CDC experts advised the panel there is
no evidence the vaccine can cause "mental retardation," a
concern raised by Republican congresswoman Michele Bachmann in
a Republican presidential candidate debate.
The U.S. medical community repudiated Bachmann's claim,
which she made as a swipe at a rival, Texas Governor Rick
Perry, who issued an executive order in 2007 mandating girls
get the HPV vaccine as part of a school immunization program.
Perry's order was later overturned.
The committee's strong recommendations, which are subject
to CDC approval, likely will mean insurance companies will
begin paying for the vaccine when used in boys.
"Today's ACIP recommendations will help to provide greater
access to Gardasil for males," said Dr. Mark Feinberg, chief
public health and science officer, Merck Vaccines.
Insurance companies have largely considered the CDC's prior
policy recommendation for boys as optional and some have
refused to cover the shots for boys.
"I think it's a worthwhile vaccine," said Dr. Jay Siwek, a
professor of family medicine at Georgetown University Medical
Center, who was not part of the panel.
Siwek said the only downside of the vaccine is cost, which
is $360 for a course of three shots.
In his own practice, Siwek tells parents the vaccine
protects against cancers that occur in boys -- mostly mouth and
throat -- and it helps protect girls from cancer as well.
Dr. Robert Haddad of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, said
there has been a epidemic of HPV-related head and neck cancers.
"HPV is a cause of many cancers so it is really important
to support endeavors to vaccinate," he said.
The approval, which only applies to Merck's vaccine, may
bolster sales of Gardasil, which have stalled amid competition
from a rival GlaxoSmithKline product and because many younger
women already have been immunized with Gardasil, limiting the
market size.
Gardasil's sales hit $1.1 billion worldwide in 2009 and
have been hovering in that range.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Editing by
Sandra Maler, Bill Trott and Paul Simao)