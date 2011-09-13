* Says RALs no longer attractive
* Says will offer other low-cost products
Sept 13 Tax services provider H&R Block
said it will not offer refund anticipation loans during the 2012
tax season, but will continue to provide other low-cost
financial products.
A refund anticipation loan (RAL) is a short-term loan based
on a taxpayer's anticipated federal tax refund and is a highly
profitable business for tax preparers. The loans usually last
7-14 days until taxpayers receive their refunds from the U.S.
Internal Revenue Service.
"Knowing we had a strong 2011 tax season without RALs, our
analysis did not present a compelling reason to bring back the
product in 2012," Chief Executive Bill Cobb said in a statement.
H&R Block was unable to offer RALs in 2011 after regulators
directed its third-party lending bank to stop funding the
product.
The Kansas city, Missouri-based company said it will
continue to offer other low-cost financial services such as
refund anticipation checks (RACs).
RACs allow taxpayers to deduct the cost of tax preparation
from their tax refund.
Shares of the company closed at $13.26 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
