(Follows alerts)
Dec 14 Canada's H&R Real Estate Investment
Trust said it would buy an office building in downtown
Houston for $442.5 million.
The building, called the Hess Tower, is a 29-storey office
tower with a 844,763 square feet of rentable office space.
Completed in June, the building is fully leased to U.S. energy
company Hess Corp.
H&R, which invests in office, industrial and retail
properties in Canada and the United States, also said it would
raise about C$125 million in a discounted equity offering to
repay, in part, the debt it expects to incur for the
acquisition.
The REIT will sell its units for C$23.30 each to a syndicate
of underwriters co-led by CIBC and RBC Capital Markets. The
offering price is about 1 percent lower than the stock's
Wednesday close of C$23.73 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)