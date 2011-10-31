WASHINGTON Oct 31 H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) on Monday was barred by a U.S. judge from acquiring smaller rival TaxACT maker 2SS Holdings Inc after the U.S. Justice Department argued the deal would violate antitrust laws.

Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted a permanent injunction that bars the transaction from going forward, according to an order posted in the court docket.

H&R Block, the largest U.S. tax preparer, agreed to acquire the company in October 2010 in a deal worth $287.5 million in cash. The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in May seeking to stop the deal, arguing that it would lead to higher prices and less innovation for people who wanted to do their own taxes.

The case is United States of America v. H&R Block, Inc, No. 11-00948 at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)