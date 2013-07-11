July 11 Tax services provider H&R Block Inc
said it will sell its banking assets to a unit of
Republic Bancorp Inc as it looks to avoid a sharp rise
in costs associated with the introduction of stricter banking
rules by the Federal Reserve.
H&R Block said last October it was weighing its options
regarding its banking business as the Fed proposed rules for
higher capital requirements on savings and loan holding
companies to implement changes required by the Dodd-Frank Act.
"The proposed rules would require us to hold significant
levels of additional capital, which does not properly align with
our capital-light business model," H&R Block CFO Greg Macfarlane
said.
The company will sell certain assets and transfer certain
liabilities of H&R Block Bank to Republic Bank and Trust Co,
which would act as the bank for H&R Block's core financial
services products as part of the deal.
The deal is expected to cost H&R Block about 3 cents to 4
cents in fiscal 2014 and reduce its earnings by about 6 cents to
9 cents per share on an annual basis.
Republic Bank estimates the agreement to add to its earnings
by 57 cents to 75 cents per share per year.
Goldman Sachs & Co and First Annapolis Consulting Inc were
the financial advisers to H&R Block while Stinson Morrison
Hecker and Morrison & Foerster LLP were its legal advisers.
H&R Block shares were up about 1 percent after closing at
$29.94 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.