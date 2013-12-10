* Q2 adjusted loss/share from continuing ops bigger than
expected
* Revenue falls 2 pct to $134.3 mln
Dec 10 U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc
reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter due
to a fall in international tax preparation fees.
The company has been realigning to focus on its core tax
preparing business after several years of losing customers to
do-it-yourself tax filing services like Intuit Inc's
TurboTax and Liberty Tax Service.
H&R Block has been trying to sell its banking assets since
July to avoid a sharp rise in costs associated with the
introduction of stricter banking rules by the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
The company failed to close the sale of its banking unit to
Republic Bancorp Inc in October as it could not get
the necessary regulatory approvals.
H&R Block's revenue declined 2 percent to $134.3 million in
the quarter ended Oct. 31, while its international tax
preparation fees fell 19 percent to $41.6 million.
The company's net loss from continuing operations widened to
$103 million, or 38 cents per share, from $101.2 million, or 37
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it lost 42 cents per share. Analysts on
average had expected a loss of 37 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The second quarter is seasonally a weak one for tax
preparers. They earn most of their profits in the third and
fourth quarters when most people file their taxes.
Kansas City, Missouri-based H&R Block's shares were down 1
percent in extended trading after closing at $28.80 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.