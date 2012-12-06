Dec 6 U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc reported a lower quarterly loss, helped by higher savings from cost reduction measures aimed at narrowing its focus to its core tax business.

Net loss fell to $101 million, or 37 cents per share, for the second quarter from $123 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 6 percent to $137 million, boosted by a strong tax season in Australia.