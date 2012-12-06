BRIEF-Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million
Dec 6 U.S. tax preparer H&R Block Inc reported a lower quarterly loss, helped by higher savings from cost reduction measures aimed at narrowing its focus to its core tax business.
Net loss fell to $101 million, or 37 cents per share, for the second quarter from $123 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 6 percent to $137 million, boosted by a strong tax season in Australia.
* United Overseas Bank Limited Prices S$750 Million 3.5% Subordinated Notes Due 2029
* Arrangement between Interoil and Exxon Mobil corp has now received all necessary approvals